Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

WLTW has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.31.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $227.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $232.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,232,000 after purchasing an additional 776,467 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,791,000 after purchasing an additional 699,764 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,717,000 after purchasing an additional 523,892 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

