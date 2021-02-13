Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 128.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPG. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 550.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,053,000 after purchasing an additional 143,696 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,131,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,945,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $175.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.46 and a 200 day moving average of $151.90. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.27 and a 1-year high of $175.94.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

