Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Buys Shares of 500 Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the third quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the third quarter worth $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $223.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.71. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 23,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $2,467,276.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,907.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $1,275,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,877.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 583,158 shares of company stock valued at $104,166,214. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

