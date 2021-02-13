Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $128,000 Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 193.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of PPL by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 173,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 22.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 115,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.01 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.97.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

