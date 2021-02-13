Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Purchases 1,166 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

NYSE MDC opened at $60.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $61.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

In related news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,869. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.