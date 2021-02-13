Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Raises Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 6,287.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,588 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $77,683,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 225.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,660,219 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $72,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,632 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,115,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,986 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14,933.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,244,490 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $31.23 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.96 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

