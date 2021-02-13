Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,366,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,077 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Wipro were worth $24,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of WIT opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $6.74.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.19%. Wipro’s payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

