Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC.L) (LON:WPC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $507.36

Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC.L) (LON:WPC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $507.36 and traded as high as $570.00. Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC.L) shares last traded at $562.00, with a volume of 409,764 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 510.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 418.40. The firm has a market cap of £343.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65.

About Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC.L) (LON:WPC)

Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.

