Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WZZAF. HSBC cut shares of Wizz Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of WZZAF stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.