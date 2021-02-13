W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). W&T Offshore reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 194.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTI shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

WTI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.88. 2,161,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,026. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $408.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 450.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 18,856 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 584.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 22.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.