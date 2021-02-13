Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on YMAB. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.57.

YMAB opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.24.

In other news, CMO Vignesh Rajah acquired 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,734 shares of company stock worth $6,542,232 in the last 90 days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28,114.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 407,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 405,686 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,858,000 after purchasing an additional 321,788 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 40.5% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 396,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,307,000 after buying an additional 94,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,744,000 after buying an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

