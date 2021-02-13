Yamana Gold Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of YRI opened at C$6.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.42. The company has a market cap of C$5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 29.00. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.11 and a 52-week high of C$9.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their target price on Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

