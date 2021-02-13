Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AUY shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 34,452 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 99.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 51.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 24,780,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,106,955. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

