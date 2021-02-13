YIELD App (YLD) Tops One Day Volume of $2.07 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One YIELD App token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001140 BTC on exchanges. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $17.49 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00065053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $505.58 or 0.01078112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007066 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00055575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.76 or 0.05644000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00027048 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00019195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00034578 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 33,320,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,984 tokens. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app.

YIELD App Token Trading

YIELD App can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

