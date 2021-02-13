Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Up 180.5% in January

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 180.5% from the January 14th total of 25,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Yield10 Bioscience news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 101,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 1.19% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $19.72 on Friday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.17.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

