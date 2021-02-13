Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Trading Down 6.8%

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.93. 728,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 296,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $511.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.64 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yiren Digital stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,832 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company provides loan facilitation services; post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services; and automated investing tool for investors to invest in loans through its marketplace, and self-directed investing tool that enables investors to select lending opportunities to approved borrowers that are posted on its marketplace.

