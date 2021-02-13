Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Makes New $19.72 Million Investment in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,716,000. Bilibili makes up about 5.3% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Bilibili as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,528,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,567,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,547,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,522,000 after purchasing an additional 617,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 508,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 376,947 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Bilibili stock traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,023,181. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.44.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $466.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.43 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

