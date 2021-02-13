yTSLA Finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $18,543.00 (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. yTSLA Finance has a market capitalization of $69,356.33 and approximately $18,543.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded down 41.8% against the U.S. dollar. One yTSLA Finance token can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002211 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00059127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00283863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00093660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00090319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00088509 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,931.49 or 0.99322378 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00062333 BTC.

About yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,401 tokens. yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance.

yTSLA Finance Token Trading

yTSLA Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yTSLA Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yTSLA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

