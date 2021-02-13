Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.49. 1,123,132 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 299,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 552.51% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Yunhong CTI worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

