Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to report $105.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.15 million. Alteryx posted sales of $108.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $558.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $555.10 million to $560.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $666.71 million, with estimates ranging from $627.89 million to $692.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on AYX. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.27.

Alteryx stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.23. 1,616,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,154. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.12. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -437.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75.

In other news, insider Reuters Corp /Can/ Thomson sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $239,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Cory sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $235,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,253,471 shares of company stock valued at $257,804,862 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYX. CWM LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.