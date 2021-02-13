Zacks: Analysts Anticipate comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.13). comScore reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover comScore.

Get comScore alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCOR. Loop Capital raised comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of comScore in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR remained flat at $$3.95 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 498,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,711. The stock has a market cap of $287.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. comScore has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,053,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 771,572 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in comScore by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 664,651 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in comScore by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 150,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 129,951 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of comScore by 160.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 121,398 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.