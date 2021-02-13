Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.23. PulteGroup reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Truist upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.48. 2,088,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,002. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.71. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $137,843,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 56,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

