Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $511.64 Million

Equities analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to report sales of $511.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $519.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $497.45 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $451.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $142,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $498,920.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 291,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,649,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 377,935 shares of company stock valued at $22,512,865 over the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX opened at $85.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.23 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

