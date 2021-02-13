Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.41 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce $42.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.90 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $33.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $165.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.90 million to $167.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $220.62 million, with estimates ranging from $213.80 million to $243.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOVA. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

In other news, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 12,700 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $461,010.00. Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 1,512 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $54,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,585,319 shares of company stock worth $296,895,363.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOVA traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,593. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.97.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

