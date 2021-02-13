Zacks: Analysts Expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Post $2.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce earnings per share of $2.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.81 and the lowest is $2.60. Adobe posted earnings per share of $2.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $11.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.07 to $11.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.56 to $13.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $498.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,700. Adobe has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $480.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.52. The stock has a market cap of $239.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,663 shares of company stock worth $53,991,472 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

