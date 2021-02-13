Zacks: Analysts Expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. Green Brick Partners reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Green Brick Partners.

Several research firms have commented on GRBK. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

GRBK stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.03. 571,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,811. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, Director David Einhorn bought 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 55,725 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

