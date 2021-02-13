Zacks: Analysts Expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Hancock Whitney posted earnings per share of ($1.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

HWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.14. 254,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,786. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

