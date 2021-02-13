Zacks: Analysts Expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.33 Million

Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will announce $103.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.30 million and the lowest is $103.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $100.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $404.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $403.90 million to $405.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $440.56 million, with estimates ranging from $431.50 million to $451.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

LSCC stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 830,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,086. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $48.51.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $32,576.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,888 shares of company stock valued at $163,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 190,533.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after buying an additional 2,671,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,448 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,411,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,706,000 after purchasing an additional 884,928 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,517,000 after purchasing an additional 435,856 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 463,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 302,590 shares during the period.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.