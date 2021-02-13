Zacks: Analysts Expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NETSTREIT.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. 180,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,053. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth about $2,202,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth about $4,565,000. Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $2,569,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 552.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

