Zacks: Analysts Expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Weingarten Realty Investors posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Weingarten Realty Investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

NYSE:WRI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.46. 1,033,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,345. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 7.1% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter valued at $493,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 20.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 402,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 19,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 82,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

