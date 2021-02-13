Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Denny’s reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 126.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DENN shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Denny’s stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $16.43. 481,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. Denny’s has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 102.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,190,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.