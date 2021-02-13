Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 101.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Innoviva.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.10. 474,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,691. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 146.75, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 1,867,912 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,070,714.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 37.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

