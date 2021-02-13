Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will post $218.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.00 million to $224.10 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $185.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $759.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $751.30 million to $765.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $848.46 million, with estimates ranging from $830.10 million to $875.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Truist lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.89. 719,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,330. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 822.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $159,042.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $42,864.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,597 shares of company stock worth $1,327,381 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

