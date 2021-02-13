Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Post -$1.10 EPS

Brokerages expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.22) and the highest is ($1.00). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 578.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

STNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,624. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $966.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

