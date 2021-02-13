Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. Switch posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. Truist started coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $259,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,159,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,444,833.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,592. 30.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Switch by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Switch in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Switch in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Switch by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Switch in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

SWCH stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,110. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. Switch has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 145.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

