Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.96 Million

Analysts expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to announce sales of $58.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.72 million and the highest is $59.20 million. Two Harbors Investment reported sales of $88.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year sales of $241.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $242.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $252.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 10,394 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $63,195.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $104,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,541,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 152,968 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 129,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,744 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.66. 2,639,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,393. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 49.64%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

