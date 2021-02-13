Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. Vonage posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vonage.

VG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,731,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,299,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,500 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VG stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,143,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -153.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

