Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.19 Million

Equities analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to post sales of $9.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.40 million and the highest is $10.50 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 394.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $22.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.60 million to $23.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $60.45 million, with estimates ranging from $55.40 million to $67.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XERS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xeris Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

NASDAQ XERS traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $6.84. 9,597,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $7.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.