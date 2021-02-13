Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Brokerages predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will announce $1.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $7.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $161.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,008.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $170.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,582,000 after acquiring an additional 490,415 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $58,560,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,701,000 after acquiring an additional 406,268 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 117.0% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 539,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,424,000 after acquiring an additional 290,790 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

