Zacks: Brokerages Expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $413.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will report $413.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $414.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $412.60 million. AAR reported sales of $553.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

AIR traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.39. 139,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,484. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.84. AAR has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $45.84.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $1,009,991.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,470,578.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,918. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in AAR by 18.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AAR by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

