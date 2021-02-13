Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Brokerages expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. Cousins Properties posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Truist cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 617.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 98.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUZ opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

