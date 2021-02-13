Zacks: Brokerages Expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will announce $119.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.19 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $129.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $442.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $445.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $495.51 million, with estimates ranging from $484.60 million to $503.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVOP. Compass Point reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $272,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,628,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in EVO Payments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,726,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,654,000 after acquiring an additional 200,743 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in EVO Payments by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in EVO Payments by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.44 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.