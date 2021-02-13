Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.40 Million

Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will announce $94.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.50 million to $96.30 million. Lantheus posted sales of $89.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $339.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.80 million to $341.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $403.70 million, with estimates ranging from $403.00 million to $404.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lantheus.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. SVB Leerink began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

LNTH stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.03 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $47,220. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lantheus by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 29,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

