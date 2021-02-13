Zacks: Brokerages Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report sales of $150.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.10 million. Photronics reported sales of $159.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $650.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $651.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $705.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 366,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $848.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 42,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $468,243.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $33,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,462.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,915 shares of company stock valued at $911,392. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Photronics by 1,493.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.