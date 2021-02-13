Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) to Hold

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

NYSE AMRX opened at $5.72 on Thursday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $6.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $904,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,231.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 229,125 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, THB Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,014,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 181,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

