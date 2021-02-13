Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANGI. Citigroup upped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.83.

ANGI opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,550.55 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 308,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,364,259.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 664,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,810.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,555 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,910,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at $44,128,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after buying an additional 1,314,782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after buying an additional 704,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at about $7,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

