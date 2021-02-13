Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Hold

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROAD. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Construction Partners stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,609.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $38,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,908,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 22.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,997,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,563,000 after purchasing an additional 547,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after purchasing an additional 89,158 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 330.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 518,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 220,351 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

