Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) to Sell

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $238,142.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,820 shares of company stock worth $1,309,743. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,553,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,601,000 after buying an additional 1,815,684 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 962,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,567,000 after buying an additional 629,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,661,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,174,000 after buying an additional 484,384 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,314,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,543,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

