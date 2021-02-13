Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) to Hold

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

NWN opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $77.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $120,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,532.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $198,561 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Natural (NWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.