Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PayPoint Plc provides cash, card and contactless payments to utility companies, retailers, transport firms, mobile phone providers and government. The services provided by the company include PayPoint One, ATM’s, CollectPlus, SIMs and Western Union. PayPoint Plc is headquartered in Hertz, United Kingdom. “

Get PayPoint alerts:

PYPTF stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of -0.22. PayPoint has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PayPoint (PYPTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.